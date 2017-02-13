The Church and the Battle for Biblical Creation

For centuries secular minds have rejected the historical accuracy of the Creation account in Genesis, but in recent days the battle for biblical Creation has come inside the evangelical church. The future of the church depends on believers and spiritual leaders defending the foundational truths that are being challenged by those who seek to accommodate evolutionary theories to evangelical faith.

Join us for this year’s conference as we learn from Ken Ham and the Bob Jones University Seminary and science faculties as they seek to equip believers and spiritual leaders to succeed in the battle for biblical Creation.